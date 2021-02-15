Return, O Israel, to the Lord your God, for you have stumbled because of your iniquity. (Hosea 14:1)

The current global health crisis has given rise to a crippling pandemic of fear, isolation and the deprivation of the source and summit of the Christian life. Prior to Covid-19, according to the Center for Applied Research in the Apostolate, an estimated 20% of American Catholics attended Mass with some regularity. Tragically, despite recent Supreme Court rulings upholding our constitutional right to worship, a dismal 5-7% of Catholics have returned to Mass with regularity.

I am the bread of life; he who comes to me shall not hunger, and he who believes in me shall never thirst. (John 6:35)

Crisis

The Age of Covid has exposed a disease more diabolically life threatening than any virus. Mass, and our participation in it, was deemed a non-essential and dangerous activity with scarcely an objection. Though restrictions are being lifted and there are no known cases of transmission of the virus as a result of in-person worship inside of our Catholic churches, Catholics are not returning to Mass en masse. The pre-existing cancer of unbelief in the Real Presence is spreading within the Body of Christ.

I am with you each and every day until the end of the age. (Matthew 28:20)

JESUS IS ESSENTIAL and He is with us as promised yet, according to a 2019 Pew Research study, only 31% of the global Catholic population profess belief that He is truly and really present – Body, Blood, Soul, and Divinity – in the Most Blessed Sacrament. More than two-thirds (69%) believe the Eucharist to be merely a symbol.

A Contradiction

We put on our designer mask to enter a crowded grocery store to stock up bread for our pantry, which is here today and gone tomorrow. We avoid entering our churches for the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass, wearing a mask and safely distanced at fraction of capacity, to receive the Bread of Life.

What do we profit by feeding our bodies while neglecting our souls? (Mark 8:36)

For my flesh is food indeed, and my blood is drink indeed. He who eats my flesh and drinks my blood abides in me, and I in him. As the living Father sent me, and I live because of the Father, so he who eats me will live because of me. This is the bread which came down from heaven, not such as the fathers ate and died; he who eats this bread will live forever. (John 6:55-58)

At the end of the day, as real as the virus is, this really isn’t about pastoral dispensations and flattening the curve. It’s about how very little we value the inestimable gift of our faith and the Church through which we receive the fullness of grace available to us in the Blessed Sacrament of the Altar.

Livestreaming is Not Life Streaming

It would be easier for the world to survive without the sun than to do so without the Holy Mass. – St. Padre Pio

We must all remain vigilant to limit the spread of contagious disease, particularly among the most vulnerable, but vigilance and precaution must not supersede Sacrament.

In the words of the Most Rev. Salvatore J. Cordileone, “As Christians we are members of a Church, which literally means an assembly of people coming together to worship God. This is our identity; it is in our very nature to gather in person to give honor and glory to God. And especially as Catholics we know that our worship cannot be livestreamed: there is no way to give Communion, or any of the other sacraments via the internet.”

The Sunday Eucharist is the foundation and confirmation of all Christian practice. For this reason the faithful are obliged to participate in the Eucharist on days of obligation, unless excused for a serious reason (for example, illness, the care of infants) or dispensed by their own pastor. Those who deliberately fail in this obligation commit a grave sin. (CCC 2181)

The Church’s Ultimate Trial

Beloved bishops and priests, WE NEED YOU. We need you to be valiant defenders and bold heralds of the Way, the Truth and the Life. We need you to rise and resist the inclination to silently acquiesce as your flocks are cancelled, spiritually starved, and scattered to the desert by the winds of this present darkness. We the faithful, for our part, must publicly witness a greater love of the Church in order that our shepherds will aspire to raise their voice in defense of the Body of Christ and lead us in the passion of the Church’s ultimate trial. (CCC 675)

We must PRAY and FAST for our shepherds that they do not flee for fear of the wolves.

Ratzinger and the Remnant

“From the crisis of today the Church of tomorrow will emerge—a Church that has lost much. She will become small and will have to start afresh more or less from the beginning. She will no longer be able to inhabit many of the edifices she built in prosperity. As the number of her adherents diminishes, so it will lose many of her social privileges. In contrast to an earlier age, it will be seen much more as a voluntary society, entered only by free decision. As a small society, it will make much bigger demands on the initiative of her individual members.” – Father Joseph Ratzinger’s 1969 Prediction: What the Church Will Look Like in 2000

The days in which we live now require heroic Catholicism, not casual Catholicism. We can no longer be Catholics by accident, but instead be Catholics by conviction. In our own families, in our parishes, where we live and where we work – like that very first apostolic generation – we must be bold witnesses to the Lordship of Jesus Christ. We must be a fearless army…ready to give everything we have for the Lord, who gave everything for our salvation. – Bishop Daniel Jenky, (Peoria, Ill) April 14, 2012

It’s time to get off the fence. The “Church of tomorrow” so prophetically spoken of in 1969 is quickly becoming the Church of today, the Church of “heroic Catholicism.” There is a war being waged for our very souls. As our faith and our salvation is concerned, there is no middle ground on this battlefield. Victory will not be achieved with a lukewarm heart.

A choice for Christ must be made today as if tomorrow were not promised.

Long Have I Waited

The Gospel of Mark tells us that Jesus began His public ministry with this proclamation and call to holiness: “The Kingdom of God is at hand. Repent and believe in the Gospel.” What better way to spend this Lenten season than to meditate on these words, acknowledge and confess our sins, and humbly ask the Lord to remember us in Paradise. (Luke 23:42)

It’s not too late to turn around. The Father’s heart is big enough to receive all His prodigal sons and daughters. The arms of Jesus, outstretched on the Cross, are wide enough to embrace all repentant sinners who wish to return to the Table of the Lord with all their heart.

Come to me, all who labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you, and learn from me; for I am gentle and lowly in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light. (Matthew 11:28-30)

Come back to me with all your heart,

don’t let fear keep us apart…

Integrity and justice

with tenderness you shall know…

You shall sleep secure with peace;

faithfulness will be your joy…

Long have I waited for your coming

home to me and living deeply our new life.

Hosea (Come back To Me) Lyrics – Gregory Norbet

St. Joseph, Solace of the wretched, pray for us.

© 2020 Brian Kravec