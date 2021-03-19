In my last blog, I wrote about “purchasing light” and the different ways we could take to receive what is needed to poke holes in the darkness of this world with the illuminating light of our prayers; prayers not only for ourselves but for others.

I pointed out that one of our pathways was to go the Blessed Mother. She truly is the “Banker of Grace” and seems to be very happy to stream that light into our hearts as we lift up our hands in prayer to her immaculate heart.

She holds the currency of “illumination” for us along with the Holy Spirit and is ever eager to dole out her favors of this grace to all her children who do nothing but ask from the sincerity of their hearts.

Constantly our Blessed Mother invites us to join in the prayer of the Rosary, asking us to pray for peace and the conversion of hearts.

Yes! She is the banker, but she points the way to a “trustee” who also helps us purchase the light to illumine the way for ourselves and the many of this world.

Who might that trustee be?

Well, let’s go to the video tapes! (This was a catch phrase that one announcer on tv would say when he was ready to report the sports news of the day). We are now about to get a report and testimonies on our trustee!

Trustee

The definition of trustee is the following:

“An individual person or member of a board given control or powers of administration of property

in trust with a legal obligation to administer it solely for the purposes specified.”

This defines only one saint, a saint whose feast day we celebrate today, March 19th. He is the Saint always depicted with lily in hand, our good St. Joseph!

Yes, our dear St. Joseph is our trustee, and God, the Father made it so. . .

The Lily

Why the lily in the hands of St. Joseph? According to the University of Dayton:

The lily is associated with St. Joseph, spouse of Mary, through an ancient legend that he was so chosen from among other men by the blossoming of his staff like a lily. Likewise, the biblical passage, “The just man shall blossom like the lily” is applied to St. Joseph in the liturgy of the Roman Catholic Church for his feast day, March 19.

Thus, in religious art, the lily is used as an emblem of St. Joseph, and similarly in religious flower symbolism the names “St. Joseph’s Staff” and “St. Joseph’s Lily” have been applied to a number of flowers – depending on the region.

In the Roman Church, St. Joseph, the carpenter of Nazareth, is also venerated as the patron of all workmen, with a feast day on May 1, and thus, as the patron of all who work for the building of God’s Kingdom on earth as it is in heaven. Thus, we have adopted him as the patron of Mary Gardening work.”

His Credentials

We certainly can understand why St. Joseph would be a likely candidate for being a “trustee” or “trusted guardian,” as we look over some of the following verses from the Litany of St. Joseph!

Our “trustee” is the:

Light of Patriarchs

Spouse of the Mother of God

Chaste Guardian of the Virgin

Foster Father of the Son of God

Most Just

Most Chaste

Most Prudent

Most Strong

St. Joseph’s resume continues with the following:

He was most obedient in following the Will of God the Father. . .

he was the mirror of patience. . .

He is the hope of the sick,

Protector of Holy Church and

Terror of demons!

Can you imagine! The demons are terrified of him and rightly so!

There is one verse that jumps out to me in this precious litany, that St. Joseph was the diligent protector of Christ! Not only did he protect the Son of God, but he also protected the Blessed Virgin Mary!

St. Joseph wants to be our “protector,” our “trustee” especially in these turbulent times! He wants to help us purchase the light for ourselves and others that we pray for.

The Informer

Many before us have asked of him not only to be their protectors but also to grant them many favors. One of them was Saint Teresa of Avila.

I remember, years ago, going on pilgrimage to Spain and visiting the Convent of Saint Teresa. During the tour of the interior of the convent, our group was shown a statue of “el Parlero” which in English means “the speaker.” Why?

You see, St. Teresa of Avila, the great doctor of the Church also went to St. Joseph as her “trustee.” Before leaving the convent to start new convents or visit the old ones, she needed a way to keep herself informed on what went on while she was gone. Her trust in St. Joseph was so great that in each new convent she “enthroned” his statue. When she returned to each convent, she would go to the “talking St. Joseph statue” and ask for a full report on what her nuns did after she had visited them. He faithfully obliged and St. Teresa was able to correct the sisters of their faults by St. Joseph’s report to her!

The nuns quickly realized who the miraculous “informer” was, and that is why he was named “el Parlero.” You can see the image here of St. Joseph’s mouth, which is quite open, informing St. Teresa of the happenings within the convent walls while she was gone!

St. Teresa never tired of saying the following of this great Saint:

“Saint Joseph gave me everything I asked for!”

Asking His Patronage

In my own life, I became familiar with St. Joseph when I met my soon to be mother-in-law. I noticed a small plaque of St. Joseph on her bedroom night table and asked about it. She was not only happy to supply me with information on her “trustee” but to also supply me with a beautiful ancient prayer to him.

At the time I was working in Manhattan and I remember taking her copy of the prayer to bang out on the keys on an old Smith Corona typewriter. After finishing my completed work, I “Scotch taped” the prayer so it would stay intact. At that time, there wasn’t laminating machines nor copy machines the way we have them at our disposal today. So I made due, and that old tape-covered prayer is still with me.

I recited the prayer from the heart faithfully and I grew to love and depend on St. Joseph in my life at that time. It was the beginning of a lifelong friendship and love of this great Saint. On the day of my wedding I had two bouquets, one to walk down the aisle with but another waiting for me at the altar to present, with my husband, to St. Joseph at his shrine in our Church.

One of our wedding gifts would be the statue depicted here that my husband’s grandparents gave us. This statue of St. Joseph has seen it all through the years and has come through many an accident as you can see. Wherever we moved, St. Joseph moved and whatever requests I made of him, he made good on them.

When my husband and I had our first child, we gave him the special middle name of Joseph, knowing that our son would be guarded and protected by this “trustee of Heaven”.

I will never forget the moment when I needed to make a grave decision for the life of a loved one. A few of us had left the hospital to walk blocks to St. Catherine of Sienna Church in Manhattan. We all took our seats throughout the quiet Church praying silently with our hearts. I finally got up and went looking for a bible, but instead I found the Roman Missal used for the celebration of Holy Mass. When I randomly opened up this sacred book, I looked down to see that it had opened up to the March 19th readings for the Feast of St. Joseph. As my eyes passed over the Word of God, they came to rest on “Psalm 15.”

Psalm 15

Yahweh, who has the right to enter your tent,

or to live on your holy mountain?

The man whose way of life is blameless,

who always does what is right,

who speaks the truth from the heart,

whose tongue is not used for slander,

who does no wrong to his fellow,

casts no discredit on his neighbor,

looks with contempt on the reprobate,

but honors those who fear Yahweh;

who stands by his pledge at any cost,

does not ask interest on loans,

and cannot be bribed to victimize the innocent,

If a man does all this, nothing can ever shake him.

The words of this Psalm gave me the answer on how I was to proceed in making my decision for my beloved, but it also gives us a very clear picture of just who this “trustee” is for us.

So today, and all days, let us honor and love this great man that God placed in charge of the Holy Family but also gave to all of us as well. We need him now more than ever and we know he will never fail us if we but ask for his intercession and patronage. I close this post with that prayer my future mother-in-law gave me so many many years ago.

The Ancient Prayer of St. Joseph

Oh St. Joseph, whose protection is so great, so strong, so prompt before the Throne of God,

I place in you all my interests and desires.

Oh St. Joseph, do assist me by your powerful intercession and obtain for me from your Divine Son all spiritual blessings through Jesus Christ, Our Lord;

so that have engaged here below your Heavenly power,

I may offer my Thanksgiving and Homage to the most Loving of Fathers.

Oh St. Joseph, I never weary contemplating you and Jesus asleep in your arms. I dare not approach while He reposes near your heart.

Press Him in my name and kiss His fine Head for me and ask Him to return the Kiss when I draw my dying breath.

St. Joseph, Patron of departing souls, pray for us.

Amen

©2021 Anita Guariglia

Photo Credits/Pinterest and Instagram

Gwyneth Thompson-Briggs Sacred Art – Pinterest – Featured Image

Scripture for Psalm 15 taken from the Jerusalem Bible

Information provided by info@udayton.edu on St. Joseph’s Lily

Information provided by “America Needs Fatima” for the “Informer.”

Angelina youtube – Prayer of St. Joseph