THE WARNING includes the riveting and enlightening story of Marino Restrepo. Formerly a hell-bound, Hollywood player, he was kidnapped by Colombian terrorists and underwent a near-death experience in brutal circumstances. Overnight, God illuminated his conscience, and he became a changed man, infused with knowledge of the Kingdom of God.
Marino Restrepo, approved by his bishop, now travels the world, sharing his earth-shaking story, and relaying the saving knowledge that God gave to him in one night, which he said, could fill countless volumes.
CLICK HERE TO ORDER THE BOOK
NEWLY RELEASED!
“With His divine love, He will open the doors of hearts and illuminate all consciences. Every person will see himself in the burning fire of divine truth. It will be like a judgment in miniature.”
“If you want to live in faith, hope, and love, instead of in fear and despair, then read this prophetic book and believe the divinely inspired words of these contemporary saints and mystics. They challenge us to purify our consciences and commit our lives to Jesus, Who is the Truth and the Way to eternal life.”
“The Warning is a fascinating book that deals with a rarely discussed and immensely important subject in the history of Christian mysticism: the illumination of conscience. . . The powerful stories of this beautiful work can illuminate the minds and souls of many in their search for answers, offering them the gift of truth. “
“Every so often a book falls into one’s hands that is particularly powerful in unveiling the mystery and power of God’s purpose for his Church today, and this is one such. If you are wondering whether or not you should take the time to read it, let me strongly encourage you to do so.“
“Christine Watkins has given the most thorough understanding of The Warning that I have ever read. All of the stories are potentially life changing for those who read them. Many believe we will experience this Warning, or Illumination of Conscience, in our lifetime. To prepare yourself, this informative and inspirational book will be a great help. It is hard to put down. I highly recommend it.”
“That so few people—and even so few Catholics—are aware of this impending and enormous event is a tragedy, but one that Christine Watkins’ new book should swiftly end. For if it were not God’s will that we know of and prepare for this unprecedented, worldwide miracle of Illumination of Conscience, then heaven would not have been giving us so many revelations pertaining to it. Indeed, it is now nothing less than urgent that we all prepare to be the ones to reap the great harvest of souls that this great event will make possible.”
“Christine Watkins has done a tremendous work in gathering the voices in the Church who have woven this thread of light and warning that may befall the world sooner than we think. The Warning is an invaluable and timely manual on understanding what is coming and how to prepare.”
“God is about to give humankind the strongest warning, that is, the Illumination of Conscience. This Warning might be painful, but it will save many people from the power of Satan, who is working harder than before. This has been revealed by Jesus and His dear Mother Mary. Read this book, give it to all you know. Let us all come back to the way of God before it may be too late.”