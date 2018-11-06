THE WARNING includes the riveting and enlightening story of Marino Restrepo. Formerly a hell-bound, Hollywood player, he was kidnapped by Colombian terrorists and underwent a near-death experience in brutal circumstances. Overnight, God illuminated his conscience, and he became a changed man, infused with knowledge of the Kingdom of God.

Marino Restrepo, approved by his bishop, now travels the world, sharing his earth-shaking story, and relaying the saving knowledge that God gave to him in one night, which he said, could fill countless volumes.